Trump Fires Back After Iran's Rouhani Warns US of 'Mother of All Wars'

Following Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's warning for the U.S. that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars," President Donald Trump took to Twitter to fire back a warning of his own. To emphasize his point, Trump has written his post in all caps in a vehement statement calling out the Iranian leader for his "demented words of violence."

In the face of increased sanctions from the U.S. after Trump pulled the country out of the Iran deal, Rouhani has adopted an antagonistic stance as he spoke before a group of diplomats in Iran.

"Mr Trump, don't play with the lion's tail," he addressed his warning directly to the U.S. president, as reported by state news agency IRNA via Reuters.

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," the Iranian President added, warning the U.S. of full-blown war while also suggesting the possibility of peace, as well.

It was rhetoric that Donald Trump immediately took offense too, as plainly evident in his post on Twitter on Sunday, July 22. Like Rouhani's message, this one was directly addressed to the other leader, as well.

"NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," Trump wrote, directing his threat to Rouhani himself.

"WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" Trump added in closing.

This exchange of barbs comes in the wake of the U.S. breaking away from the Iran nuclear deal established during the Obama administration. On top of that, the Trump administration has also reimposed sanctions on the country, resulting in more than 50 American and international companies pulling out their operations from Iran as well.