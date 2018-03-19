Trump's Nominee for Sec. of State Mike Pompeo: 5 Quotes on Jesus, the Rapture, War on Radical Islam

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria) Mike Pompeo testifies before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination to head the CIA at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, nominated by President Donald Trump to succeed fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, is making waves for a number of speeches he's made in the past, exalting Jesus Christ and warning about radical Islam. Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who attends Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Wichita, Kansas, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday school classes, also formally served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Kansas' 4th congressional district. He has spoken at various church conferences and events throughout his career, calling Jesus the "only solution" for the world, commenting on the Rapture, and urging the United States to recognize the obstacles it faces in the war against radical Islam. Here are five notable speeches on religion that Trump's nominee for the Secretary of State position has made throughout the years. Click on the arrow for the next page.

1. Jesus Is the 'Only Solution' Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach) Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2016. Speaking at a church group event in Wichita in 2014, Pompeo explained that a very serious threat to America comes from "people who deeply believe that Islam is the way." He clarified that it's only a minority within the Muslim community who are convinced they have a religious mandate to wipe out followers of Jesus Christ, but said that should still be taken into consideration in U.S. foreign policy. "They abhor Christians," he told the church audience, referring to Islamic radicals. "They will continue to press against us until we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ is our Savior is truly the only solution for our world," he added.

2. Struggle Until the Rapture Expand | Collapse Pompeo headlined a "God and Country Rally" event in June 2015 at Wichita's Summit Church in Kansas, where he declared that worshiping God and celebrating America is "not only our right, it is our duty." He quoted Kansas preacher Joe Wright, who has delivered speeches before the Kansas state legislature, and once said: "America had worshiped other gods and called it multiculturalism. We'd endorsed perversion and called it an alternative lifestyle." Pompeo listed out several problems America is facing, including government efforts to "rip faith from our schools," as well as the battle against evil that is "all around us." "We will continue to fight these battles, it is is a never-ending struggle until the Rapture. Be part of it, be in the fight, ask for forgiveness, heed your pastor's call for action, and great things will be bestowed upon our nation and the world," he told the congregation. In referencing the Rapture, Pompeo was speaking of a time when Christians believe people living and dead will be raised in the sky to join Jesus.

3. Christians in the Crosshairs Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki) An Assyrian woman attends a mass in solidarity with Assyrians abducted by Islamic State fighters in Syria, March 1, 2015. Islamic State militants have taken hundreds of Assyrian prisoners in Iraq and Syria. Pompeo has criticized former President Barack Obama on a number of occasions for not doing enough to fight Islamic terrorism around the world, especially in light of the ongoing genocide against Christians. Writing for the National Review in an op-ed in September 2014, Pompeo said that Obama's criticism at the time of the Islamic State terror group, calling it "on the wrong side of history," is far from enough. "We must instead place this threat — with its massive persecution of Christians and murderous expansionist march against the West — on par with those who have challenged the world order before, whether in the name of Communism, Fascism or, now, Islamism," declared Pompeo, a former Army cavalry officer. He further warned that America cannot "downplay or obscure" the threat of radical Islam against the United States and against believers, calling it "the threat of our generation." "The defeat of al-Qaeda and of its offshoots is an imperative," he urged.

4. Muslim Leaders 'Potentially Complicit' Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jessica Rinaldi) A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. Following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, when three people were killed and over 250 were injured, Pompeo spoke on the House floor and accused Muslim leaders of being "potentially complicit" in terror attacks by failing to speak out. "When the most devastating terrorist attacks on America in the last 20 years come overwhelmingly from people of a single faith and are performed in the name of that faith, a special obligation falls on those that are the leaders of that faith," Pompeo said back then, according to The Hill. "Instead of responding, silence has made these Islamic leaders across America potentially complicit in these acts, and more importantly still, in those that may well follow," he added. He argued that even the "best-funded Islamic advocacy organizations and many mosques across America" are failing to condemn extremism, calling their silence "absolutely deafening." "It casts down upon the commitment to peace by adherents to the Muslim faith," Pompeo declared.

5. Iran, Terrorism, and Islam Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh) Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. Speaking at an event titled "Dealing with Iran in a Post-Deal World" at the Westminster Institute in December 2015, Pompeo talked about the various conflicts between "the Christian west" and the "Islamic east" over the centuries. He warned that the nuclear deal between Iran and the United States, along with other Western nations, will not stop the Iranian regime from obtaining dangerous weapons, as intended. "We know that our Treasury has done important work around the world in fighting against radical Islamic terrorism, has been able to cut off money flows, and identify bad guys through their efforts to move money around the world. The Iranian banks too are about to ... have sanctions lifted from them," he said at the time. "We ought to re-impose those sanctions because those banks are deeply connected to terror and we ought to make sure that this administration (Obama admin.) reports each time one of those formally designated banks engages in terror activities as well." Pompeo further added that the challenges in fighting terrorism lie not only in politics, but "inside the faith of Islam" as well.