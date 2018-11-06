'Trump Prophecies' Author Tells Eric Metaxas That Obama, Hillary Will Be Tried for Treason

(Photo: Facebook.com/Mark Taylor) Mark Taylor

A retired firefighter who said that God told him back in 2011 that Donald Trump would be elected president has claimed that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be tried for treason.

Mark Taylor, author of The Trump Prophecies, was interviewed Monday by conservative Christian radio host and best-selling author Eric Metaxas.

During the lengthy over the phone interview for "The Eric Metaxas Show," Taylor said that in the near future, there will be military tribunals set up to try prominent liberal Democrat figures like Clinton and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

"They will be charged with treason, including Barack Obama and they will go to prison," said Taylor, adding that "I know it's coming."

Taylor explained that back in 2015, he wrote a prophecy that said "the Clintons are going to go down" and another one which said Obama will be "ripped and stripped of the presidency."

"People thought that meant being impeached, that's not what that meant," Taylor said. "That meant he would be charged with treason, in which case he gets ripped of the title of president."

"They are going to go down. Bill Clinton will be charged with things. Hillary Clinton will be charged with things."

Metaxas called the claims "dramatic" and "crazy stuff," with the host skeptically questioning Taylor about how these things are going to happen.

"I just know what's coming," answered Taylor. "This is going to be the end result. How we get to that end result, I don't know."

Taylor also claimed that President Obama was not legitimately re-elected in 2012, but rather benefited from extensive voter fraud.

"Did Obama really get re-elected or didn't he?" asked Taylor. "Because that's another thing that God showed me was that he did not get re-elected. It was actually in fact a stolen second term."

"In other words, the voter fraud. He was not elected to a second term ... If they would go back and do an investigation, they would find out that he was in fact a fraud. He was not supposed to be the president for a second term."

Taylor went on to claim that Democrats "have been stealing the elections for decades," adding that "this is the stuff that the Lord has shown me."

Metaxas responded that Taylor claiming there was extensive voter fraud for Obama in 2012 when there was no evidence was problematic.

"There's been a real cynicism on the parts of many people. If they lose the election they say its hacked. If [they] lose tomorrow, the Democrats are going to say 'it was hacked,' whatever the heck that means," Metaxas replied. "And so, there's this constant back-and-forth, all of which is unhealthy."

For his part, Metaxas defended having a controversial figure like Taylor, stressing that he "wants to challenge folks out there" with some of the guests he invites on his program.

"I believe in the prophetic. The question is in the details, because I have heard prophets speak who they've been right on, but then they'll say something that's wrong or whatever and I get very angry," added Metaxas. "You've got to be very careful."