Turning to Prayer in a Scary World

How should Christians respond to a mass shooting? A terrorist attack? Nuclear threats? Sexual harassment? Racism and racial tension? Political unrest? Gun violence?

These are the questions people have consistently asked me over the past few years. I must confess I've asked myself the same questions many times.

We're living through a moment in American life unlike any many of us have seen before. Nearly every week some new controversy erupts, some evil act of violence wrecks our daily routine or some international event fills our minds with images of impending war and catastrophic destruction. In fact, quiet weeks — when life doesn't seem to be spinning out of control — have become an oddity.

