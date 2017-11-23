Tyler Perry Recalls 'the Fire' He Felt When Prophesying Over TD Jakes

(Photo: Facebook/T.D. Jakes Ministries) Hollywood film producer Tyler Perry prays for Bishop T.D. Jakes on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013, at The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, in this photo shared on the Facebook page belonging to T.D. Jakes Ministries.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry opened up about the time he prophesied over T.D. Jakes, saying, "I was on fire, and I couldn't hold It."

Perry recently sat down with CBN's Studio 5 in New York City, to discuss his new book, Higher Is Waiting. During his candid interview, he opened up about the video that went viral of him praying and prophesying over megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes. The "Madea" actor admitted it was not his first time doing something like that.

"It's been happening since I was a kid," Perry said. "It still happens, randomly, it still happens. And people are always shocked and stunned by it. It is just being sensitive and intuitive and feeling what's going on."

Recalling the moment he laid hands on The Potter's House minister, Perry said, "That moment was very different because I had been at MegaFest that whole week."

MegaFest is the nation's "largest" annual faith, film, and family conference hosted by Jakes.

Perry continued, "I was filled, just overflowing with the word and joy. It was the most wonderful experience I had in a long time. And I was on fire, and I couldn't hold it."

"I was sitting there, and going please don't call me up there because I don't know what's going to come out of my mouth because I am feeling the power of God and you all better leave me alone right now," the esteemed filmmaker illustrated.

The video of Perry laying hands on Jakes has over four million views, and the New Orleans native said his spiritual gifts often lead his friends to ask him for guidance.

"I have a lot of celebrity friends that call and lean on me and ask me for advice, and they are stunned to know the things that I know when I am talking to them," Perry testified.

Higher Is Waiting is now available and with his new book, the entertainment mogul wants everyone to know that "God is calling everyone higher."

For more information on the book, visit Amazon.