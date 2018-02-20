'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Release Date Set for May 2018

Facebook/UnbreakableKimmySchmidt Promo image for 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 4 finally has a release date.

New episodes of the hit Netflix comedy will debut on May 30, reports confirmed. However, there is a catch: only six episodes of the show will be released on that day. The back half of the installment will debut at a later date, which has yet to be announced by Netflix.

Cast member Jane Krakowski appeared on "Today" on Tuesday and revealed they would begin filming the next day in what seems like a busy production schedule.

"We're going to shoot them and get them out as quickly as possible so we don't have to make our fans and audiences wait so long," she explained.

Further details about the show are still being kept under wraps. Co-showrunner Robert Carlock did, however, tell The Hollywood Reporter that season 4 will be touching on the #MeToo Movement. This means the show will explore themes related to sexual harassment and assault experienced by women in the workplace.

"Kimmy [will be] confronting some things in a workplace. It's the first time she's ever been in a workplace and that changes the rules," said Carlock, adding, "That movement, whether we talk about it expressly or not, is very present in how Kimmy looks at the world and you talk about someone who represents the relief of that happening and [the sense that] hopefully it's not too late for other people."

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" first premiered in 2015 on Netflix. Created by Carlock and Tina Fey, the comedy series follows Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), a young woman who is rescued from living in an underground cult after 15 years. She moves to New York City where she embarks on a new journey as a single adult.

Since its debut, the program has been nominated for 11 Emmys, two of which were for Outstanding Comedy Series during its first two installments.