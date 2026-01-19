Home News Understanding Venezuela, Maduro and Trump's big move: Inside the history of US-led regime changes

In this episode of "The Inside Story," Billy Hallowell is joined by Michael Gryboski to unpack the explosive U.S. operation targeting former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro — and the global controversy surrounding it.

Plus, they discuss other past U.S.-led regime changes. From power shifts in Iran, Guatemala and Haiti to the issues unfolding in Venezuela today, the conversation explores why these interventions spark celebration for some and outrage for others.

The interview tackles issues surrounding power, sovereignty, justice and why history reminds us that no political solution can fully cure the problem of evil.

