(Photo: Universal) Florida's biggest Christian music festival returns to Universal Orlando Resort this fall, Sept. 2018.

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to host its 20th annual "Rock the Universe" event in September which is now the only major yearly Christian music outreach in Florida after Disney announced the cancellation of its long-running faith event "Night of Joy."

"Rock the Universe" will return to the Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 7–8, offering Christian families a weekend filled with faith and worship at Universal Studios Florida.

This year's lineup features some of the genre's biggest names. Those scheduled to perform on Sept. 7 include Jesus Culture, TobyMac, Lauren Daigle, Red, Zach Williams and Trip Lee. The lineup for Sept. 8 includes Casting Crowns, for King & Country, Family Force 5, Brandon Heath, Andy Mineo and Ryan Stevenson.

In May, Walt Disney World confirmed that it was canceling its annual Christian concert "Night of Joy" after 34 years. A theme park representative told the Orlando Sentinel that the cancellation of "Night of Joy" was part of the resort's philosophy of "continually changing our offerings."

Fortunate for families of faith, "Rock The Universe" will be back and bigger than ever.

Between music sets, everyone who attends the "Rock the Universe" will have access to Universal Studios' action-packed attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and the new "high-octane" Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride.

Guest will also get a more intimate look at some of their favorite Christian acts in the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola. The FanZone will host autograph sessions with some of the performing acts.

A candle lighting ceremony will also be planned along with a special message at the Music Plaza Stage. A worship service will also be held on Sunday morning.

Universal Orlando is now offering special rates for youth groups. For more information on "Rock the Universe," click here.