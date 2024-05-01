Home News 'Unsung Hero' the latest smash hit in faith-based film world, exceeding expectations opening weekend

“Unsung Hero,” the latest offering in the world of faith-based films, exceeded box office expectations opening weekend, earning nearly $8 million and coming in behind Zendaya’s R-rated tennis drama “Challengers.”

The movie, from the same studio behind “Jesus Revolution,” hit theaters nationwide on April 26 and scored second place at the domestic box office after it opened close to $7.8 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Playing in 2,800 theaters across North America, the film also “landed ahead of expectations" after earning a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

The film came in behind “Challengers,” which received a B+ CinemaScore and opened in 3,477 theaters. The R-rated drama, co-starring Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, features Zendaya as a tennis player torn between two loves.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Unsung Hero” follows the Smallbone family, known in the music industry as brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone of the Grammy Award-winning Christian band for King and Country, and their sister Rebecca, better known as singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James.

The film tells the story of David Smallbone (Joel Smallbone), who, after his music business fails in Australia, relocates with his wife and six children to Nashville, Tennessee, seeking new opportunities. Upon arrival, the family encounters numerous unexpected hardships, pushing them to lean on each other, their faith, and the support of their local community as they navigate life in a foreign land.

In addition to Smallbone, the cast of “Unsung Hero” includes Candace Cameron Bure, Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger and Lucas Black. Lady A’s Hillary Scott appears as Luanne Meece, the song leader at their local church, while “Nashville” star Jonathan Jackson plays Eddie DeGarmo from the CCM duo DeGarmo & Key.

Smallbone took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, adding the “Unsung Hero” cast and crew is “overwhelmed” by the film’s success.

“The 10-year-old Joel Smallbone would never have believed that he’d have the chance to put his family's life story on the silver screen. Let alone make it to being the second-most seen movie out of the 500 films or so that are released to theaters every year,” he wrote. “Thank you for believing, for putting moms, miracles and family in front of America and the world.”

Speaking to CP at the red carpet premiere of the film, Andy Erwin, whose company, Kingdom Story Company, produced "Unsung Hero" alongside Candy Rock Entertainment, said that even before the film hit theaters, audiences were relating to the Smallbones' story and the honest way it’s brought to the big screen.

“I don’t know what it is that makes this one stand out, but there is something magical that happens when audiences watch it. They just stand and cheer. I haven’t seen that in my career. I don’t know what separates this one, but it has the secret sauce,” he said.

“We gravitate toward true stories. Especially as Christians, our goal is not to preach to the choir; our goal is to preach to as many people outside the Church as possible. We have to have something they can relate to. You can preach at them all day long, and that’ll turn them off. But if you can share your real-life struggles and say, ‘This is what I went through,’ through a Christian worldview, that will resonate. Sometimes, in the Christian community, we are uncomfortable with tension, but when we can embrace it and point to Jesus, that’s when people see it and say, ‘I want that.’”

St. James told CP that watching her family’s story on the big screen was “emotional” — and it’s one she prays will encourage viewers struggling to see God’s hand in their own lives.

“These are stories we’ve been telling for years,” she told CP. “It’s a very redemptive story, but it’s honest about a very discouraging time in our life. I think it’s needed right now because so many people are discouraged in their faith, in their marriages, in their lives. Our story really has a message of hope. We trusted God together, and we had each other. It’s a really needed message.”

Joel Smallbone told CP he hopes his family's story serves as a reminder to the Body of Christ to care for those in need and honors his parents' unwavering faith.

"We're not a perfect family. There is no perfect family. We are not trying to portray a perfect family in this movie, and we're not trying to sing about it in music," Smallbone said.

"We're going into a lot of churches promoting the movie right now," he added. "We want to be a part of encouraging those flavors of the local churches to continue to come out into their communities because communities need it more than ever, families need it more than ever. They need a safe place where they're not going to feel judged and where people can pour into them."