More promising updates on the development of the "Venom" movie have been revealed.

The latest reports suggest that Woody Harrelson is in talks to be part of the cast of the Tom Hardy-starrer. No details were revealed about the character he will play except that he will be a henchman of sorts.

Should Sony seal the deal (the company is yet to comment on the latest casting buzz), Harrelson will be the latest A-lister to join the "Venom" movie, which already has Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in its lineup.

The film, which centers on Eddie Brock played by Hardy, will be based on David Michelinie's 1993 and 1995 short story arcs "Lethal Protector" and "Planet of the Symbiotes," respectively.

This revelation was made by director Ruben Fleischer during the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil, as per Collider. Both comic book storylines involve Venom and Spider-Man setting aside their differences to fend off a threat much larger than their feud.

In the former, where Spider-Man agreed to leave him alone if he stops committing crimes, the two battle five Venom Symbiote offspring, while in the latter they deal with an army of symbiotes with the help of Scarlet Spider.

Since "Lethal Protector" takes Eddie Brock to San Francisco, the "Venom" movie will be set in the said location, as confirmed by Hardy himself during the Sao Paulo event as well.

Production for "Venom" is well underway and Atlanta Filming recently photographed Hardy on the set in the middle of a flying motorcycle stunt, which gives fans a taste of the action to expect in the movie.

Here you go. #EddieBrock, and his motorcycle that flies... pic.twitter.com/kSHv41tDV6 — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) December 12, 2017

"Venom" is one of the several films that Sony is working on featuring characters from the Spider-Man lore. Morbius the Living Vampire as well as Silver Sable and Black Cat are getting their own as well.

That said, the "Venom" film be separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which means fans should not expect Tom Holland's Spider-Man swinging to action anytime soon.

"Venom" is slated to open Oct 5, 2018.