'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' News: Fatshark Games Unveils Content Map for Next Three Months

Fatshark Games Hold off the Skaven and survive the End Times in "Warhammer: Vermintide 2."

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" came out late last week, but just because the full game is finally out and about does not mean that the developers are done with the game, far from it. This past weekend, Swedish studio Fatshark Games released its planned content schedule for the next three months for its latest rat-killing simulator.

"While our primary focus for the months to come will be to listen to the community and ensure the best possible experience of Vermintide 2, we also have a general plan set up for the post-release period," Fatshark wrote on its website. "We are proud to share our plan for the next three months. It details the rollout of new updates and content from the release until the end of May."

March, as a whole, will be dedicated to fixing some of the biggest and most glaring bugs that the game still has post-launch. Before moving on to any other content, it wants to make sure that the base game is in top shape and that it is fully optimized and technically stable.

April will see the release of the first expansion that will contain two new maps. No information has been released regarding the story or contextual content of the expansion but, given the company's track record with that sort of thing, it should live up to expectations.

On top of that, the studio plans to release mod support and dedicated servers by April leading up to May. Mod support will enable more creative and technically skilled gamers to make changes to the game and, potentially, create their own custom scenarios. Dedicated servers will help make sure that players have smooth connection when playing online along with improved matchmaking and stability.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" came out on PC last March 8 to good public reception. While not many outlets have released their own reviews for the game, Steam reports that it has a "Very Positive" community reception out of over 6,000 reviews. Steam Spy says that about 400,000 players now own the game and that it has reached a peak count of about 72,000, which is very good for a game that is less than a week old.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is available now on PC with a console release expected later this year.