Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch 1.02 Brings Balance Changes And Bug Fixes

Fatshark Games Hold off the Skaven and survive the End Times in "Warhammer: Vermintide 2"

Less than a week after its launch, the second patch for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" has been released. According to developer Fatshark, the update continues their goal getting the balance right in the game as well as improve the overall player experience.

With patch 1.0.2, the development team focused on the troll which has been giving players a hard time. The patch specifically targeted the boss' puke attack as well as its regeneration to make it easier for players to defeat.

In terms of stability, the update also addressed a number of crashing issues. Most of these crashes often occur when switching equipment or characters as well as certain interactions in-game. Now players won't have to worry about crashing when they get their buffs removed, for example.

Bug fixes were also aplenty this patch chief among them being the one where a client failed to receive a reward after completing a deed, if the owner was not the host. Other bug fixes addressed bots as well as the game's user interface allowing for a smoother user experience.

Fatshark recently unveiled the development roadmap for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" which included future tweaks, updates, and downloadable content for the game.

For the first three months, the developers will focus on polishing the player experience by closely listening to the community for suggestions and complaints. However, they also plan to implement a number of post-release updates and contents including new DLC, dedicated servers, and mod support.

For those still unfamiliar with the game, it is set in the storied "Warhammer" universe. In the game, players must cooperatively face the dreaded Chaos army and a race of rat-men known as the Skaven.

Played in a first-person perspective, players can choose between five different characters which are divided into 15 different careers. These careers each come with a unique set of skills and abilities which players can master as they complete missions and earn rewards via a randomized loot system.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is currently available for PC and will soon be released on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.