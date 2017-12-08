Weight Loss News: Experts Remind Dieters It's Okay to Eat Potatoes

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Potatoes are seen in a July 14, 2006 file photo. Experts recommend the root crop for people who want to lose weight.

While most people stay away from carbohydrates when they go on a diet, experts have once again said that potato can help those who wish to shed the unwanted pounds and bulges.

According to reports, although carbohydrates are considered as a deterrent to weight loss, the same thing cannot be said about the potato. After all, the root crop scores highly on the "satiety index", which measures how full and satisfied a person is after eating a certain type of food.

Potato's rating in the satiety index was revealed after Susanna Holt of the University of Sydney Australia recruited volunteers and asked them to eat a single, 240 calories portion of each of the 38 food choices in 1995. After 15 minutes, the participants were asked to rate their hunger levels within the next two hours, and it was revealed that those who ate potato felt fuller, ganing a score of 323, followed by ling fish, which got a score of 225.

In 2014, another study that was published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, revealed that potato did not cause weight gain among the participants who followed reduced-calorie diets which either involved potato or not.

However, experts stress the importance of how the potato is prepared. While many people prefer their potatoes fried and dipped in dressings, this will just not help them in weight loss. Rather, experts reiterate that the best way to eat potato for the purpose of weight loss is to eat it plain or sauteed in healthy oil, such as olive oil.

With Christmas parties already happening here and there, it will not really be surprising if people find themselves gaining some weight next month. In fact, according to reports, a study has revealed that people gain at least a pound between November and January.

However, when the holidays of eating and feasting are done and over with, people can start working on getting rid of the excess pounds, and eating potato the right way can certainly help them achieve their weight-loss goals.