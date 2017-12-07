'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 23 Spoilers: Tatara and Chinatsu to Make It to the Final Round?

Balllroom e Youkoso Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)," based on the manga created by Tomo Takeuchi.

The ongoing Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport Tournament is about to come to an end on the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom." But a mysterious call may just shake things up in the most unexpected ways.

The first half of the previous episode featured the life and struggles of Kugimiya, Tatara's strongest rival in the ongoing competition. Kugimiya may perhaps be the best dancer in Marisa's dance studio, but Tatara's often innovative approach to ballroom dancing also has its own merits.

In the end, which dancing pair will end: the one who closely follows the set rules of competitive ballroom dancing or the one who takes these said rules and give it their own spin?

Moreover, it may have taken quite a long time, but Tatara and Chinatsu seem to have also found the right amount of balance and coordination in their steps. They have undoubtedly become a real pair and are both equally determined to dance to the beat of their own drums. Kiyoharu mentioned how the Fujita pair's movement would catch the judges' attention. However, will this be enough to get them t the final round?

The synopsis for the next episode titled "History and Innovation" reveals that Tatara and Chinatsu will manage to finish in fourth place in the semi-finals and advance to the final round of the tournament. But then, a mysterious call from Sengoku comes — the content of which remains to be known. How will this affect Tatara and Chinatsu's chances in the upcoming final battle?

Moreover, while on the dance floor, Tatara will once again be struck by a strange feeling that will either make or break their performance. Will he and Chinatsu be able to dance their way to success, or will the Kugimiya pair end up snatching victory in an unexpected way?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.