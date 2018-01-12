'Westworld' Season 2 Cast News: Jimmi Simpson Confirms Return

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

When "Westworld" returns for its second season, fans can expect Jimmi Simpson to reprise his role.

This much was revealed by Simpson himself at the recent Television Critics Association press tour, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, the actor did not expound on the details of his character's storyline or the frequency of his appearances.

"I mean, yeah, I pop in," he said. "I wish there was exploration between the time when Williams' heart was broken and we see the result. I want to know how much it takes and how hard he tried to not go there. But I don't write the story."

The decision to bring back Simpson may come as a surprise to many, especially considering the big reveal made about his character, William, in the first season. First introduced as a reluctant guest, it was eventually discovered that William is actually the younger version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris). Simpson's future on the show was previously unsure because the first season's flashbacks ended with the shocking disclosure, which led many to believe that his time was over.

With news of Simpson reprising his role, fans are excited to see more of the Man in Black's past and how he became the person he is in the present. Of course, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, so it is unlikely that fans will know how involved William will be in the second season.

However, it is known that the upcoming season will expand its scope by introducing a new theme park, presumably with the initials "SW." Some believe that this refers to "Samurai World," though that has yet to be confirmed.

"Westworld" season 2 is expected to air in the spring of this year, as previously revealed by star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores. However, a specific release date has not been announced as of yet.