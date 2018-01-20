WhatsApp Releases New Business App For Android

WhatsApp official website Promotional picture for the WhatsApp Business app.

WhatsApp has just extended its reach as they have just launched a new app that is meant to be used by people who own small businesses. Further reports also reveal that the WhatsApp Business is expected to showcase a lot of features targeted for the specific market.

"People all around the world use WhatsApp to connect with small businesses they care about — from online clothing companies in India to auto parts stores in Brazil. But WhatsApp was built for people and we want to improve the business experience," WhatsApp said in a statement. "For example, by making it easier for businesses to respond to customers, separating customer and personal messages, and creating an official presence. So today we're launching WhatsApp Business — a free-to-download Android app for small businesses."

Further reports also reveal that the new WhatsApp Business will allow for users to make their business profiles with details like e-mail address, business description, address, and website. Furthermore, it will have smart messaging features, such quick replies and greetings. To increase its accessibility, WhatsApp has made the Business version of their app available on the web. Owners will also establish themselves as credible retailers as WhatsApp has revealed that over time, they will be able to earn a confirmation badge on their profile.

According to the developer, the WhatsApp Business app will eventually be released for the rest of the world. In the meantime, it is only available for Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, U.K., and U.S. Business owners in other areas will have to wait for more announcements. Fans who also use an iOS device will not be able to use the app as it is strictly released on an Android so far. It can not be downloaded from the Google Play Store app. More information is expected to be released in the coming months.