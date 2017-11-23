Who Is Brad Falchuk? What You Need to Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Rumored Fiancé

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Gwyneth Paltrow poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California in this April 26, 2010 file photo.

"Shakespeare in Love" star Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly engaged, and it's with none other than her long-time beau Brad Falchuk. The actress met the 46-year-old writer-producer for the first time in 2010 on the set of "Glee," where Falchuk was the executive producer.

Since news about their engagement spread like wildfire online, several fans suddenly became interested in getting to know Falchuk more. Aside from that fact that he has created and produced several TV shows and has been in a romantic relationship with Paltrow for three years, little is known about him and his relationship with the actress, as they have always kept most of their personal affairs private.

Falchuk has been working in the entertainment industry for years, and if there's one celebrity who can attest to his work ethic, it's Ryan Murphy. The television producer worked with Murphy on several projects, including his 2003 FX series "Nip/Tuck," "Glee" (2009), and "Scream Queens" (2015). Both are also currently working together as executive producers of the ongoing FX series "American Crime Story."

Paltrow's fiancé was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik, and their divorce was finalized in March 2013. Falchuk's two children with his former wife do not look like an issue to Paltrow at all, as she also has two children with ex-husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Falchuk often shares photos of his two children on social media, but fans have yet to see a picture of his and Paltrow's children together.

Those who don't follow Falchuk on Instagram probably would not know that the television producer often gushes about Paltrow on his social media account. Back in September, he posted a photo of the actress as she celebrated her 44th birthday and captioned it, "This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday."

Career-wise, Falchuk is ahead of his pack. He has an upcoming FX series titled "Pose," which is currently filming in the Big Apple. It is shaping up to be a breakthrough show with the most number of transgender regulars.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that Falchuk and Paltrow had been engaged for a year already, but news about their engagement came out only recently because it's just recently that she started wearing her engagement ring out at events.