 U.S. |

Why parental anger toward public schools seems to be rising

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
classroom, students, school
Unsplash/CDC

Parental frustrations with public schools seem to be on a dramatic uptick, with moms and dads increasingly voicing concerns about controversial lessons and books. Some even claim schools have secretly helped students live out transgender lifestyles.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman has been covering these stories in great detail and joins "The Inside Story" podcast this week to break down the ins and outs, explain the concerns, and provide context on what seems to be riling parents.

The biggest curiosity, of course, is what’s driving the uptick in parental frustration.

“Some people have speculated that, with COVID-19, when kids were at home, parents were more involved with their kids’ education,” she said, noting media coverage of various cases is raising awareness and questions.

“A mother recently filed a lawsuit against her daughter’s school for secretly giving her daughter a breast binder and helping her transition.”

All of this has led to concerns about what children are being taught. Listen to Kamman break it all down:

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

●     Edifi

●     Anchor

●     Breaker

●     Google Podcasts

●     Apple Podcasts

●     Pocket CastsRadioPublic

●     Spotify

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In U.S.