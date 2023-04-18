Why parental anger toward public schools seems to be rising

Parental frustrations with public schools seem to be on a dramatic uptick, with moms and dads increasingly voicing concerns about controversial lessons and books. Some even claim schools have secretly helped students live out transgender lifestyles.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman has been covering these stories in great detail and joins "The Inside Story" podcast this week to break down the ins and outs, explain the concerns, and provide context on what seems to be riling parents.

The biggest curiosity, of course, is what’s driving the uptick in parental frustration.

“Some people have speculated that, with COVID-19, when kids were at home, parents were more involved with their kids’ education,” she said, noting media coverage of various cases is raising awareness and questions.

“A mother recently filed a lawsuit against her daughter’s school for secretly giving her daughter a breast binder and helping her transition.”

All of this has led to concerns about what children are being taught. Listen to Kamman break it all down:

