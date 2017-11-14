Will There Be Another Installment of the TV Series 'Marvel's Inhumans'?

Facebook/Inhumans Promo image for "Marvel's Inhumans"

Now that the miniseries "Marvel's Inhumans" has concluded, the next pressing question is whether there will be another season of the show.

As the title suggests, the miniseries mainly featured Marvel's Inhuman Royal Family. The show was set in the aftermath of a military coup that forced the group to flee to Hawaii. There, they have to come up with a plan to save the world.

The mini TV series was the group's small screen debut, and it rightfully focused the story on their king, Black Bolt, who was portrayed by Anson Mount.

The show had eight episodes where the last one was shown on Nov. 10. In the finale, viewers saw that Attilan could not be salvaged and there was no other choice but for the Royal Family to help others evacuate to Earth.

Maximus (Iwan Rheon) was locked up on Attilan, and the Inhuman Royal Family members -- led by Black Bolt and Medusa (Serinda Swan) -- successfully evacuated to an unidentified location on Earth.

There were parts of the episode that pretty much left fans with an open-ended finale. A mysterious message was spotted on the throne of Attilan, while the successful evacuation also presented the possibility of having a new plot for the show that featured the Royal Family in their new home.

However, the renewal of "Inhumans" is still uncertain, and the viewer ratings are not helping.

According to TV By The Numbers, the last episode of "Inhumans" gathered only 1.95 million viewers compared to the other shows on the same 9 p.m. slot such as "Hawaii Five-0" with 9.1 million and the two-hour episode of "Dateline" with 5.11 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the TV Series Finale website also showed that the "Inhumans" suffered a consistently declining number of viewers except for the transition from episode 5 (1.98 million viewers) to episode 6 (2.05 million) where there was a slight 3.54 percent increase.

Notably, ABC has also yet to announce if the show is going to be canceled. However, International Business Times noted that the TV network has also not manifested any plans of renewing the show for a second season since "Inhumans" was first promoted.