Home News A look at how world’s 5 Communist countries are cracking down on Christians: report

Quick Summary AI Summary The world's five remaining Communist countries are intensifying control over Christian churches.

China mandates church registration and financial audits, enforcing strict operational restrictions.

Cuba, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam impose similar regulations, limiting religious activities and foreign funding. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Governments in the world’s five remaining Communist countries are intensifying control over Christian churches, according to an analysis by a persecution watchdog, which says churches are facing growing legal, financial and operational restrictions under regimes in China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam.

Authorities in China require churches to register with the state and operate under a system called Sinicization, which mandates that sermons and practices incorporate Chinese cultural elements and Communist Party ideology, according to an analysis by the U.S.-based group International Christian Concern.

Churches in China must also submit to financial audits by government officials and disclose all sources and uses of funding, it adds.

A 2022 regulation known as the Measures for the Financial Management of Venues for Religious Activities empowers Chinese religious affairs departments to inspect and audit church assets, the report explains. Article 43 of the regulation states that relevant government departments may conduct inspections of religious activity sites, it points out.

Church leaders must also pledge loyalty to the Communist Party and affirm socialist values to obtain or retain state approval.

The analysis cites a 2022 report by The Evangelical Times, which states that churches registered with the government lost control over their finances and property, with decisions regarding their use transferred to local officials.

In Cuba, religious groups are also legally required to register with the government, though new registrations are seldom granted, says the analysis. Individuals receiving foreign funding for church-related activities may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison under Cuban law, according to the analysis, citing a U.S. Department of State report.

A 2025 report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said Cuban authorities regularly denied or ignored registration applications, then cited the lack of registration as justification for targeting churches. Churches unable to register were subject to harassment, closure or prosecution.

Religious organizations in Laos must also register with the government and seek prior approval for nearly all activities, according to the analysis. A 2023 U.S. State Department report said churches must obtain permission for services, gatherings, travel of clergy, construction of worship spaces, and distribution of religious materials.

The Laotian government also has the authority to halt any religious activity it deems threatening to public order or national stability. All religious texts or materials must be submitted for approval before they are imported, and their domestic distribution is tightly controlled.

In North Korea, churches are allowed only as tightly regulated institutions that serve the regime’s image abroad, says the analysis.

A U.S. State Department report noted that a small number of officially registered religious institutions exist in Pyongyang but operate under strict state control and primarily serve as showpieces for foreign visitors.

North Korean citizens are expected to report anyone found engaging in religious practices outside these state-run settings or in possession of Christian materials. Unauthorized religious activity is met with harsh penalties, including imprisonment or forced labor.

Vietnam also enforces mandatory registration for religious groups and reserves the right to intervene in church finances and operations, according to the analysis.

A 2024 law, known as Decree 95, grants the government authority to demand financial records from religious institutions and to suspend their activities without citing specific violations, according to Global Christian Relief.

Authorities in Vietnam have detained individuals and restricted congregations that fail to comply with these requirements, notes the analysis. The regulation increases the state’s capacity to monitor church practices and impose penalties when noncompliance is alleged.

Throughout these five countries, legal frameworks enable state agencies to impose fines, jail terms, or shutdown orders on Christian churches based on vague or politically defined infractions. Church leaders are often required to publicly affirm government loyalty and may lose operating rights if they refuse.

The use of financial oversight as a mechanism of control has expanded across the regimes. In many cases, governments retain unilateral authority to audit, redirect, or seize church funds, thereby depriving churches of financial autonomy. Foreign donations are particularly targeted, with laws in multiple countries treating them as threats to national security.

While each nation has its own legal and bureaucratic structures, common features include mandated loyalty to the ruling party, prior approval for religious activities, and oversight of church materials and finances. Churches operating outside the registered system are treated as illegal and may be raided or shut down.

Official justification for these restrictions often hinges on claims of safeguarding national unity, peace or constitutional order. However, the cumulative effect is a narrowing of permissible Christian expression and the elevation of state authority over religious practice, states the analysis.