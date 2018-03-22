WWE 2018 Rumors: What Lies Ahead for Daniel Bryan Now That He's Back to Wrestling?

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Daniel Bryan as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in 2014

More than two years ago, Daniel Bryan bid farewell to his in-ring WWE career.

It was a somber occasion and one that offered a poignant reminder that even though these men and women train extensively, are at their physical peak, and are experts of their craft, their careers can still be taken away from them in an instant.

In the time since, Bryan transitioned into a different onscreen role, serving as the in-storyline general manager for SmackDown Live, but even in that capacity, the rumblings of a return never really went away.

Finally, this past Tuesday, Bryan shared the great news that he has been cleared to compete again.

The big question now though, is where does Bryan go from here?

In the short-term, the answer seems pretty clear.

After Bryan took a beating from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it now seems a WrestleMania match involving those three and Shane McMahon is going to happen.

In all likelihood, Bryan and McMahon will be teaming up to face Owens and Zayn.

After "WrestleMania" is when things may get really interesting for Bryan however.

Addressing Bryan's situation during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, noted industry insider Dave Meltzer shared that the former world champion is "free and clear" to wrestle to his heart's desire, Cageside Seats reported.

Interestingly, the early word is that Bryan may not work a full schedule right away, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for someone who still needs to shake off a good amount of ring rust.

Still, considering how popular Bryan currently is, it wouldn't be that surprising if he gets entered into main event feuds right away, and it may not take long before he starts being positioned to contend for one of the two world titles.

Many wrestling fans all over the world are celebrating Bryan's return to the ring, and rightfully so. This seemed so unlikely just a week ago, but now, Bryan is back and the future for the leader of the "Yes! Movement" is looking very bright.