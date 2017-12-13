'WWE 2K18' DLC News: 'New Moves Pack' Officially Released, Contains 50 Additional Maneuvers

Signature moves of certain WWE Superstars included in the 'New Moves Pack'

WWE 2K official website Tye Dillinger preparing to use the Tye Breaker 2 inside 'WWE 2K18'

Another downloadable content pack has just been released for "WWE 2K18," and this one will give players access to a bunch of new moves.

Included in the aptly-named "New Moves Pack" are over 50 additional wrestling maneuvers that can further diversify the arsenals of some members of the roster as well as those of created characters.

Developers highlighted some of the most notable maneuvers included in the aforementioned DLC pack such as the Tye Breaker 2.

As its name suggests, the Tye Breaker 2 is a variation of the finishing move used by WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger. Instead of opponents landing back-first on Dillinger's knee as they do with the original move, they will land face-first on the knee when Tye Breaker 2 is used.

Another signature maneuver included in the DLC pack is the Tequila Sunrise/Uso Splash combo used by The Usos. This combo has been used by Jimmy and Jey to put away opponents in the past, and now, it will be accessible inside the game.

The pack also grants players access to moves that just look plain painful.

The Apron Piledriver is a throwback move that adds a little twist to a classic wrestling attack, which makes it even more damaging to the wrestler unfortunate enough to be receiving the full force of it.

For those more athletic wrestlers, they can make good use of the Running Leg Lariat to dazzle the audience and stun an opponent.

There is also the Bop & Bang attack that looks comical at first but becomes painful fast.

The "New Moves Pack" is available on its own for $3.99. It is also included in the game's $29.99 Season Pass.

With the "New Moves Pack" now out for the game, that just leaves the "Enduring Icons Pack" as the one not currently available. The "Enduring Icons Pack" includes Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and Beth Phoenix.

More news about "WWE 2K18" should be made available soon.