'WWE 2K18' Rumors: New Gameplay Video Claims to Show Nintendo Switch Version in Action

Wrestling fans have already been able to play "WWE 2K18" on the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One for more than a month now, but there is still one version of the game that has remained unavailable.

That other version is the one for the Nintendo Switch.

Interestingly enough, a new video recently posted online is claiming to show the Switch version.

The video in question came courtesy of the "Master Aqua" YouTube channel.

Going by the menu shown at the start of the video and the button prompts that pop up throughout, it certainly seems as though the game being showcased really was played on the Switch.

Some of the fans who watched the video have expressed their skepticism over its validity, however, and it was not just because the Switch version should not even be technically available just yet.

As YouTube user "Terols" pointed out, the match menu shown in the video included an option for an 8-man match. Developers have already confirmed that the Switch version of "WWE 2K18" will only be able to support up to six characters showing up onscreen at the same time, so the presence of that 8-man option is indeed curious.

Notably, the individual who posted the video did note that the 24 GB day one patch was not applied when the gameplay footage was captured, so perhaps that could explain why the 8-man match option was still visible in the match menu.

Some fans also theorized that perhaps the version being shown was of an early build of the game, which could explain why that aforementioned match option was still there and also why the game itself was not looking too good.

For now, Switch owners are just going to have to stay on standby. And hopefully for them, more details about the version of "WWE 2K18" they can get will be shared soon.