WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card, Predictions: The Ronda Rousey Twist

Predictions are up for the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, which is set to happen in Las Vegas later this week.

The show is expected to showcase several explosive matches. Men will battle it out to find out who will be deserving to join the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, which is scheduled for April 8. The women will also make history in the event as it will be the first WWE Elimination Chamber Match for the ladies.

This week's PPV will be the last for the Raw before WWE heads into WrestleMania, and the results would be vital to find out who will be moving on to the championship.

According to reports, the following are already confirmed for the weekend brawl. Woken Matt Hardy will go against Bray Wyatt; Asuka will face off with Nia Jax; and The Bar and Titus Worldwide will square off for the Raw Tag Team Championship. As mentioned, there will be a Women's Elimination Chamber match for the Raw Women's Championship. Finally, Men's Elimination Chamber match will find out who will join the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Apart from this main show, mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey, who has been making headlines for her move to WWE, is set to officially sign her Raw contract during the event. Reports say this is being promoted as a big event at the Elimination Chamber.

There is nothing special about signing a contract, which makes some think that there would be a twist to this story. The prediction is that Rousey's contract signing would end up in a brawl with Stephanie McMahon. This face-off would be the preamble to a more explosive match between the two women at WrestleMania 34.

WWE's last Elimination Chamber PPV will happen at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m. EDT.