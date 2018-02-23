WWE 'Fastlane' Rumors: AJ Styles Emerging Victorious From The Main Event Seems Inevitable

Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler at 'Fastlane'

AJ Styles is the current holder of the WWE Championship, and if things stay as they are, he will be one of the headliners of "WrestleMania 34."

Styles' road to "WrestleMania" is not clear at this point, however, as he still has a title defense lined up for next month's "Fastlane" pay-per-view event.

Currently, Styles is set to defend his title against four competitors, with those being Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

So, faced with only a one-in-five chance to hold on to his title, should fans start to prepare for the possibility that Styles' current run with the WWE Championship will end at "Fastlane?"

Well, not exactly.

There are different reasons for why Styles is still the wrestler widely expected to walk away from "Fastlane" with the title even though he is going up against four other men.

The first reason is because Styles is simply the biggest star who will be featured in that main event match.

Corbin, Owens, Zayn and Ziggler have all had their moments and are good performers themselves, but Styles is clearly above them in terms of star power. With "WrestleMania 34" fast approaching, the higher-ups at the WWE likely want to have only their most popular wrestlers in the biggest matches, and Styles is one of them.

Another reason for why Styles is expected to walk out of "Fastlane" as the champion is because of something that happened last month.

After Shinsuke Nakamura outlasted 29 other superstars to win the 2018 Royal Rumble match, he made it clear during a post-match interview that he wanted to face off against Styles at "WrestleMania 34."

It is hard to imagine a dream match like that being teased with no payoff being delivered. On top of that, hardcore wrestling fans have been longing to see Styles and Nakamura go one-on-one inside a WWE ring for so long now that suddenly taking that away from them would risk making them unhappy.

Wrestling fans can see that Styles-Nakamura dream match in the distance, and in all likelihood, the outcome of "Fastlane" will only serve to set that main event up.