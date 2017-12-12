WWE Indefinitely Suspends Superstar Rich Swann Amid Battery and Kidnapping Charges

Wikimedia Commons/Mike Kalasnik Featured in the image is wrestler Rich Swann at a PWX show in February 2014.

Wrestler Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely from the WWE after being arrested in Florida for battery and kidnapping. The 26-year-old WWE superstar was arrested at midnight on Sunday and was accused of kidnapping his own wife, Vannarah Riggs, a.k.a. Su Yung.

In a statement released by the WWE on Sunday morning, the wrestling company confirmed Swann's indefinite suspension. "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest," read WWE's statement.

An eyewitness told the authorities that the altercation started inside the couple's car when Swann criticized his wife Yung, also a wrestler, for her poor performance from her Saturday show. Scared that their argument might escalate, the female wrestler got out of their car and left Swann. However, Swann immediately ran after his wife and put her in a headlock as he dragged her back into their car. Back inside the vehicle, the eyewitness saw Swann beating up his wife, with Riggs wildly tapping the window from the inside and shouting for help.

Following his arrest, Swann denied all the accusations against him. The high-flying wrestler denied physically abusing his wife and said that he only had to go after Riggs when she left the car due to her phone GPS, which contained the directions home.

Swann is a former "205 Live" cruiserweight champion and is one of the most fan-favorite members of the cruiserweight roster. He has been wrestling since 2008 and was quick to become a star on the indie circuit, competing for Chikara, Dragon Gate, Evolve and Full Impact Pro. In the WWE, he is known for his glitzy, upbeat character.

Swann's kidnapping charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in state prison, while his battery charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail. He is currently detained in an Alachua County, Florida jail.