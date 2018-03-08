WWE Rumors: A 'Fastlane' Win Is Looking Highly Unlikely for John Cena

Cena may not even be making other appearances on 'SmackDown Live' in the lead up to 'WrestleMania 34'

REUTERS/Keith Bedford Wrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007.

John Cena is one title win away from a record-breaking 17th world championship reign. This Sunday, he will have an opportunity to check that achievement off his list.

Cena is one of the six men who will be competing in the main event of the upcoming "Fastlane" pay-per-view.

Joining Cena in that match are Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and defending WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Obviously, with six competitors involved in the match, the WWE's bookers can go in any number of directions with one of those theoretically being giving Cena his historic title win.

Cena winning seems highly unlikely to happen this Sunday, however, for a number of reasons.

First off, Cena's reported WWE schedule may already be giving away that he is not winning this Sunday.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Inc., Cena is not scheduled for "SmackDown Live" tapings after "Fastlane." That is pretty telling since the WWE probably would not put what is "SmackDown's" top belt on a guy who may not even hang around the show for that much longer.

From a storyline standpoint, it also does not make a whole lot of sense to give Cena the historic title win on the PPV just before "WrestleMania." If anything, it is easier to imagine the WWE having Cena claim that elusive title win at a "WrestleMania" in the future just to make the moment even more special.

It is possible that the WWE's decision-makers are looking at the somewhat disappointing state of "SmackDown" right now, and they will eventually come to the conclusion that the best way to fix it quickly is to put the belt on Cena. However, it is hard to tell how much a move like that would even help.

The time will eventually be right for Cena to get his record-breaking championship win, but this Sunday does not appear to be it.

Cena will enter that main event match on Sunday with no title belt around his waist, and he will likely leave the ring the same way as well.