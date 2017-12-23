Xbox Games with Gold December 2017 Games Update: New Xbox 360 and Xbox One Games Available for Free

Xbox gamers now have a new pair of games to play with for the Holiday season, as the Xbox Live Games With Gold promo switches in two new titles since Saturday, Dec. 16. Several games in the first batch of the promo are now sold for their regular price as Microsoft rotates them out, being done with their turn as free games.

As Microsoft earlier announced back in November, the batch of games this month include two new Xbox One titles and two for the Xbox 360, along with an additional Xbox One game carried over from the Xbox Games With Gold promo for the previous month.

Major Nelson/Microsoft For the month of December, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games as part of the Games With Gold promo.

Starting from last weekend, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now get "Back to the Future: the Game" for free on their Xbox One. It's another title for Microsoft's current-generation console that plays as an episodic graphic adventure from Telltale Games, maker of "The Wolf Among Us."

The sci-fi adventure game will be free for Gold members until the middle of January next year, on Jan. 15, 2018.

"Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death," a game usually worth $15, is also one of the free games offered this month. The game is now downloadable at no cost for Xbox Live Gold members for their Xbox 360, or even for their Xbox One through the newer console's backward compatibility feature.

The game remains free for Gold subscribers until the end of the month, Dec. 31.

Xbox players who are availing of the promo now just missed out on "Child of Eden" for the Xbox 360, as well as "Tales From the Borderlands Complete Season" which was part of November's Xbox Games With Gold set.

Xbox One owners can still get a $40 value for free in "Warhammer: End of Times - Vermintide," which continues to be free for Gold members until the end of the year.