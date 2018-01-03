It's a new year, and with it comes a new set of free games for Xbox Live Gold members. With the Games With Gold program, players on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 have their pick of five games this month at no cost.

"Dark times are when heroes shine," the Xbox Live team reminds players as Microsoft introduced its Games With Gold line-up for the month of January, 2018. In an Xbox Wire update as early as Dec. 22, Mike Nelson laid out the set of free games this month which mostly include dark settings and heroic characters.

Xbox/Microsoft Xbox Live is celebrate the new year with a great collection of games coming to the Games with Gold program in January 2018.

Xbox One players can relive the final chapter of the "Van Helsing" Xbox series, with "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III" coming free starting the first day of the year, Jan. 1. Players with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can take on the mantle of the vampire hunter at no cost until Jan. 31.

Carrying on from the Xbox Games With Gold December 2017 line-up, "Back to the Future The Game" will also continue to be free for download for Xbox One until Jan. 15. At that point, zombie apocalypse survival horror "Zombi" takes over, as the game goes from $20 to $0 for Gold members starting Jan. 16 until Feb. 15.

Xbox 360 owners have the classic "Tomb Raider Underworld" action role-playing game free for the first two weeks of the year, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15. "Army of Two" then takes over, as its retail price drops from $15 to free from Jan. 16 to Jan. 31.

With both "Tomb Raider Underworld" and "Army of Two" compatible with the Xbox One backwards compatibility feature, it turns out that Xbox One owners can play all titles in this line-up for January 2018.

The video below provides more details on the Xbox Games With Gold for January.