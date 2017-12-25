Microsoft A screenshot from "Tomb Raider Underworld," one of the Xbox Games with Gold free games for the month of January 2018

It's almost the end of the month which means a new batch of free games will soon be available. Kicking off Microsoft's 2018 of free games are four new titles two of which will be available for the Xbox 360 so without further ado, here are the Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2018.

Fans can start the New Year hunting all sorts of creatures in "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3." Play as the legendary monster hunter himself in the third instalment of NeocoreGames's action role-playing game based on the novel "Dracula" by Bram Stoker. The game will be available for Xbox One owners and will be downloadable for free all month long.

Next on the list is "Zombi," a first-person survival horror originally released for the Wii U. The game puts players in the middle of London circa 2012 during a zombie outbreak. Using firearms, land mines, Molotov cocktails, an unbreakable cricket bat, and various other weapons, they must defend themselves from the seemingly endless hordes of undead in this one bustling capital. The game will be available starting Jan. 16 through Feb. 15.

Finally, get ready for a blast from the past with 2008's "Tomb Raider Underworld" destined for the Xbox One and Xbox 360. Follow Lara Croft in the eighth instalment of the "Tomb Raider" franchise in the direct sequel to 2006's "Tomb Raider: Legend." The game will be available starting Jan. 1 until Jan. 15.

Finally, there's the 2008 sleeper hit "Army of Two" from EA which is also destined for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360. Follow two mercenaries as they survive the war, political turmoil, and conspiracy in the only way they know how: filling everyone with a molten piece of lead. The game will be available for download starting Jan. 15 up until Jan. 31.

In addition to these games, "Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" is still available as part of the December games line up and will remain free until Jan. 15.