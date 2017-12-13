Xbox One Games With Gold December 2017 Now Available To Play

Major Nelson/Microsoft For the month of December, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games as part of the Games With Gold promo.

Mid-December is approaching which means that Xbox Live subscribers only have a few more weeks to download the titles for the December 2017 Games with Gold. Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners can now play these games for free with another two set to arrive later in the month.

For the Xbox One, "Tales From the Borderlands Complete Season" is currently available for download and will remain so until Dec. 15. The game was originally part of the November 2017 Games with Gold offerings and was carried over to December.

"Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" is also available for free all month long. The co-op first person shooter is set within the fantasy Warhammer universe and one of the rare titles for the setting.

On the other hand, Xbox 360 owners can download "Child of Eden" for free up until Dec. 15. The game is also available to Xbox One owners via the Backwards Compatibility program so for those who have yet to experience the rhythm action game, now's probably a good time to do it.

After Dec. 16, it will be replaced by "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death," which will be available until the end of the month. "Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" will also be available for the Xbox One from Dec. 16 Jan. 15, 2018.

All in all, a total of $104 worth of games available at zero cost for gamers to enjoy this month and this is just one of the benefits of having an Xbox Live Gold subscription. A selection of games is also on sale for members including Unravel, The Jackbox Party Pack, and the Metro games.

Subscriptions are available t $9.99 for a one-month membership, $24.99 for a three-month membership and $59.99 for an annual membership. Check out the Xbox Live Gold perks on the Microsoft website.