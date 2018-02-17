'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Release of Update Carrying 'New Game Plus' Mode Postponed to March 2

Nintendo 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' players will have to wait until March 2 for the 'New Game Plus' mode

Just a few days ago, developers announced that they were planning to add a "New Game Plus" mode to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" via a new update.

Fans have been waiting all week to see that update released, but that has not happened yet.

Now, developers have confirmed that the update has indeed been delayed.

Spotted by NintendoEverything, a tweet from the game's official account confirmed that the update carrying the "New Game Plus" mode was now expected to arrive on March 2 as opposed to this month.

Developers mentioned that problems encountered within the update have necessitated the delay.

Considering just how much "New Game Plus" is expected to add to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," there may be fans out there disappointed by the news of the delay, though at the very least, they still have a specific date to look forward to.

Detailed previously in a post on Nintendo.com, "New Game Plus" mode will provide players with incentives to go through the adventure a second time.

Elements like the Driver levels, Affinity Charts for Drivers and Blades, Resonated Blades, city development, Merc group level, items, gold, event theater content and Unique Monster defeat status will all be carried over.

With regards to new features, Blades from Torna will now be able to join the player's party. All Blades will also be made eligible to be sent out for Merc Missions.

A new feature will allow players to decrease Drivers' levels in order to obtain bonus experience. Players can then obtain special items if they trade in their bonus experience.

Affinity Charts for Drivers can also grow further, and the level 4 special of a specific Blade has been unlocked.

Developers are also adding an easier difficulty level via the upcoming update.

More news about other additions coming to "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" should be made available in the near future.