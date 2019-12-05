YouVersion reveals most read Bible verse of 2019

The popular Bible app YouVersion has announced that Philippians 4:6 is the “2019 Verse of the Year,” as users of the app engaged with it more than any other Bible verse.

YouVersion said in a statement Wednesday that Philippians 4:6 was bookmarked, highlighted, and shared the most among its roughly 400 million app users.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done,” reads the verse, as rendered by the New Living Translation.

YouVersion also reported seeing an increase in the use of its app, with "5.6 billion chapters listened to and 35.6 billion chapters read."

Users also spent the equivalent of 11.1 billion days in their Bible Plans, which YouVersion described as being “record-breaking,” as well as sharing 478 million verses.

YouVersion founder Bobby Gruenewald said in a statement Wednesday that he was “encouraged to see so many people turning to the Bible in response to their worries, remembering what God has done in their lives, and choosing to trust in His faithfulness.”

“Every year, when we dig into these numbers, we're overwhelmed by how God is using this app to deliver His message of hope and love to a hurting world,” Gruenewald said.

“We also can't help but recognize how much more work there is to be done together as the global Church to reach every nation.”

YouVersion also reported major increases in Bible engagement in their community worldwide. This included a 75 percent increase in user engagement in Poland compared to last year, and a 51 percent increase in user engagement in India compared to last year.

Launched in 2008, YouVersion initially offered 15 versions of the Bible in two languages. At present, the app reports having around 2,000 Bible versions in over 1,350 languages.

The popularity of the app remains strong, with more than 1 million new subscriptions being added on new year’s day alone, a considerable increase from the total on Jan. 1, 2018.

“We’re encouraged to see Bible Plan subscriptions continue to increase year after year,” Gruenewald told The Christian Post in an interview earlier this year, “and we’re so grateful for our partners who make their content available on the Bible App."