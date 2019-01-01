Christians called to be empowered by Holy Spirit, not shackled in dead religion

How is the Holy Spirit working today and how can Christians create a culture of Holy Spirit empowerment rather than dead religion? In part 3 of this series on the Holy Spirit, Pastor James Levesque of Engaging Heaven Church in Connecticut addresses these questions and believes it’s time to prepare for the next great Holy Spirit outpouring.
