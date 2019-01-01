Crisis of male loneliness: Why men need close friends

There's what some have called a hidden crisis: men don't have close friends. And the problem seems to be getting worse, says David Smith, author of Who's Got Your Back: Making and Keeping Great Relationships Among Men. Smith discusses why it's so difficult for men to build close relationships and why it's important to change that.
