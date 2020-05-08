When it comes to crazy times, Andy Mason has been through plenty. Now, as the world suffers through a pandemic, the author shows believers how to find hope in God’s presence.
More Episodes
Hope amid a pandemic: Hearing God in crazy times
Spiritually hungry: From astrology, tarot cards to life with Christ
Exiting the Watchtower: 2 former Jehovah's Witnesses meet the living God
Former Mormon on the burden to live the ‘perfect’ ‘Christian’ life
Leaving the occult: From New Age to Jesus
2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves
How one pastor and church were bad at prayer and now can’t stop praying
Crisis of male loneliness: Why men need close friends
Did the sexual revolution launch identity politics?
Is the Church in America really dying?
Christians called to be empowered by Holy Spirit, not shackled in dead religion
Podcast Archives
Unpacking the mystery of the Holy Spirit
What does the Bible say about the Holy Spirit and why is there such a mystery surrounding this third person of the Trinity? In part one of a three-part series on the Holy Spirit, DeLonn Rance of Evangel University discusses how the Holy Spirit works in Christians' lives and why many in the West deny His active role today....
Out of homosexuality: How these men discovered the truth of who they are in Christ
Daren Mehl and Derek Paul identified as homosexuals for many years until they found wholeness in Christ. In this episode, they get raw about their journeys, respond to critics who say they're still in the closet, and testify to the power of Christ, through whom they feel more secure than ever....
Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus
Dan Kimball, founding pastor of Vintage Faith Church in Santa Cruz, California, finds the level of biblical illiteracy today shocking. But what he finds even more horrifying is how so many people believe in a Jesus who's very different from the savior in the Bible. He's hoping to help change that through the ReGeneration Project....
How a Wall St. executive lost everything but felt more satisfied than ever
Stuart Fuhlendorf was worth millions after taking three companies public. He was living the high life until it all came crashing down. Now a pastor, Fuhlendorf describes his journey in Wall Street to the Well: A Story of Transformation from Fortune to Faith and sees how everything he had accomplished was ultimately meaningless....
Shannon Bream of Fox News talks faith amid hardships, bad news
Shannon Bream, host of Fox News @ Night, talks about her church upbringing and how she's able to find the bright side amid challenges and a deluge of bad news. ...