6 reasons prayer is moving hundreds of churches to revitalize

I often share with this audience some of the key ways churches are revitalizing and experiencing turnaround. Yet, too often I neglect explicitly giving God credit for the revitalization. Shame on me.

I have heard from countless numbers of leaders how specific prayer efforts have led to revitalization in hundreds of churches. Let me share with you the six most common reasons they articulated why prayer is vital to turnaround.

It recognizes the Source of revitalization. When a church revitalizes, it is depending upon the power of God. He is the only true Source of the turnaround.

When a church revitalizes, it is depending upon the power of God. He is the only true Source of the turnaround. It recognizes that revitalization is spiritual warfare. When a church experiences turnaround, people are reached with the gospel. The enemy will do everything in his power to stop those conversions. We must respond with the full armor of God, especially prayer.

When a church experiences turnaround, people are reached with the gospel. The enemy will do everything in his power to stop those conversions. We must respond with the full armor of God, especially prayer. It turns people away from self-sufficiency. Attempts at revitalization that are human-powered will fail or be short-lived. Praying people are clearly recognizing they can’t help the church in their own power.

Attempts at revitalization that are human-powered will fail or be short-lived. Praying people are clearly recognizing they can’t help the church in their own power. It turns people away from being self-serving. Praying people are obedient to God to reach their communities and serve others. They don’t demand their own preferences and desires.

Praying people are obedient to God to reach their communities and serve others. They don’t demand their own preferences and desires. It unifies the church. One of the keys to revitalization is church unity. Nothing unifies a church more than powerful prayer.

One of the keys to revitalization is church unity. Nothing unifies a church more than powerful prayer. It leads people to discern the will of God. Prayer is a conversation with God. The more we converse with God, the clearer we discern His will. Knowing and obeying the will of God leads to revitalization.

Originally posted at ThomRainer.com.