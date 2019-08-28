A prayer for remaining steadfast in today’s culture

For they all wanted to frighten us, thinking, “Their hands will drop from the work, and it will not be done.” But now, O God, strengthen my hands. Nehemiah 6:9 (ESV)

Nehemiah had his work cut out for him. If his conspirators Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem and other enemies weren’t trying to distract and make up things to bring him down to stop the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls, in the next breath they were trying to kill him. Anything to stop the work.

Through many unsuccessful attempts, the disruptors conspired to wear down Nehemiah, his men and their efforts in rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls. They sought to discourage their progress in hopes they would shrink back; that their hands might “get too weak for the work” causing the work to be suspended.

But Nehemiah and his men remained on the wall. Some built while others stood guard holding spears from daylight until nighttime. They remained committed to the work, day and night. In Nehemiah 6:15-16, we’re told of the wall being completed with this encouragement from verse 16: When all our enemies heard about this, all the surrounding nations were afraid and lost their self-confidence, because they realized that this work had been done with the help of our God. (NIV, 1984)

In the same way, God is our help in the work He has entrusted to our hands. God has invited us to co-labor with Him for His purposes—in the crucible, amid opposition, in increasing lawlessness, wickedness and immorality. The work will feel laborious at times. Whether it is the passage of legislation that will further decay society or Teen Vogue telling teens how to get abortions without their parents’ knowledge or permission, you will wonder if progress is being made. You will have to rebuff distractions. Continue. The best work is shaped in the crucible.

When, in our Christian work and warfare we enter upon any service or conflict, our prayer should be, “O, God, strengthen my hands” as Nehemiah prayed — that we would be even more diligent, more steadfast, and more resolved to continue in the truth and information given us in which our confidence rests upon through God’s Word. Each of us must take our place in the building up of His Kingdom however He has called us to that work.

The idols of today’s culture are giving people a false hope and comfort. The people wander like sheep in search of a shepherd (Zechariah 10:2). For those of us in Christ Jesus, we have the information to direct them to The Good Shepherd. We have The Good News and the gospel is Good News for EVERYONE.

Our goal is to make Jesus known, with great compassion for those who do not yet know Him. We need to live like the answer.

As the Christian Medical & Dental Associations of Washington, D.C., with our ministry partners we are making Jesus known in our city and nation through faith and healthcare. We serve to encourage and equip our local emerging and practicing healthcare professionals to continue in their good work in a culture that is counter to God's Kingdom. We desire to minister to the spiritual needs of our students and healthcare professionals to develop and grow in faith throughout their careers as they treat bodies and souls locally and globally. We invite more partners to join us in transforming our culture in truth where the culture’s false prescriptions have inflicted great harm. We ask your gift, prayers and involvement to help us do the work.

Fellow Christian soldier: Do not underestimate the power of God’s light abiding in you. As we confront spiritual wickedness, the God of peace will make us more than conquerors. While moral and societal decay and wickedness seem to be having their way, we CAN impact our culture in response to God’s direction so the harvest may experience what Jesus has promised, “life and life to the full.” (John 10:10) God’s purposes will be accomplished. We need only to stand firm.

Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Galatians 6:9 (NIV, 1984)

O, God, strengthen our hands.

Nicole D. Hayes is CMDA Area Director for Washington, D.C.