Yesterday was National Sanctity of Human Life Day here in the United States. This day marks the bloodstained anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion (really the legalization of child murder)—since that day in 1973, an estimated 60 million children have been murdered in their mothers' wombs in the Unites States. National Sanctity of Human Life Day seeks to give a voice to all those who have no voice and to advocate for life, not death.

Well, I recently saw an article that just made me feel sick. Apparently, there is a browser-based video game, "Trapped," in which "players follow a simulation of someone who wants to have an abortion." It's supposed to show how difficult it can be for some women to get an abortion. The game's programmer says she hopes "players of the game would learn that the legality of abortion doesn't help people who can't afford them." She also hopes it will inspire people to give to "abortion funds."

Abortion is really "child sacrifice to the god of self."

Essentially, this woman wants easier, cheaper, and quicker abortions for women—easier, cheaper, and quicker ways to murder unborn children. Abortion cheapens human life and elevates the mother's supposed "right" to choose death over the right of the child—a unique human being made in the image of God—to have life! But when we start with God's Word, we know every human being—no matter their size or level of development or dependency—has value and dignity that come from being made in God's image. As I've often stated, abortion is really "child sacrifice to the god of self." It is no different from the pagan cultures of ancient times that sacrificed their children to pagan gods.

I encourage people to support pro-life—not pro-murder. (In fact, let's use "pro-murder" instead of "pro-choice" to make it clear what this really means.) Support your local pregnancy center. Pro-life groups genuinely care for women, their families, and their unborn children. They want to see them choose life, instead of a violent death, for their children. And they offer real help—usually completely free—and hope for these moms and dads.

This terrible game was discussed on yesterday's episode of Answers News, our twice-weekly news program that airs at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) live on my Facebook page.

