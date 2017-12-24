Instagram Justin Bieber

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber has 95 million Instagram followers, and recently he has been unabashedly declaring his faith in Jesus on the photo and video sharing site.

A week ago, Bieber posted a photo of a whiteboard scrawled with this message: "Do you feel you have [exhausted] all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you're never good enough? What if I told you that there's a god that's willing to meet you WHEREVER you're at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, [guilt], and fears #Jesus."

Them he added, "Jesus is changing me from the inside out everyday!"

In 2015, Bieber bared his soul about the revival of his faith in an interview with Joe La Puma with COMPLEX.

"I forgot what I was about, what my mom raised me to be," Bieber confessed. "I veered off, and I got tainted. I came into the music industry at 13. I was trying to trust people and they'd break my heart at 15," he says.

Bieber became disillusioned with people who took advantage of him. In response, he started to "do his own thing."

"I got into a little bit of trouble," he admitted, "—nothing that other 20-year-olds don't get into—just rebelling a little bit.

He says his behavior pushed the limits. "I was doing anything. I was doing so many things that I shouldn't even be on the planet still. I think that it (my survival) was by the grace of God."

Bieber admitted some people around him wanted him to rebel.

Following his first break-up with Selena Gomez, his heart began to soften toward God. "Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it's this fairy tale. That's not what love is."

