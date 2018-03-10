Youtube Screenshot/ file Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock

You know, I watch a lot of stuff on Netflix. I'm kind of an amateur film critic. I don't know why, maybe it's just my curiosity. I like to see what's new, what's good and what's not. Last week I watched Chris Rock's new comedy special.

And yes, it might not be for you, especially if you are sensitive to some language and stuff.

But it was solid.

Especially when he started talking about his struggle with porn and the eventual breakup of his marriage.

He says...

"I was addicted to porn. I know, billion-dollar industry, just me, right? I was addicted to porn and, you know, I was 15 minutes late everywhere. When you watch too much porn, you know what happens? Here's what happens. You become sexually autistic. You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues."

He continues...

"What happens when you watch too much porn is you get desensitized. When you start watching porn, any porn'll do."

Funny how Chris Rock sees the danger of porn and is able to connect it with the failure in his marriage but so many others can't make that connection?

Don't make the same mistake Chris made.

Don't wait until it's too late.

I want to give you a place to start so you don't end up with the same mess he did.



First published at XXXChurch.

