"You can be sure, the Holy Spirit never enters a man and lets him live like the world." A.W. Tozer

Dear church of Jesus Christ, church I love,

I'm conflicted.

I read my Bible and something doesn't add up.

We spend millions on facilities and hundreds on humanity.

And my life looks the same.

The least get leftovers as I fund my American lifestyle while people around me say it's okay.

Because I tithe.

And with every pair of shoes and expensive vacation that drains more than restores, I weaken the kingdom.

Because I have less to give.

Emotionally.

Spiritually.

Financially.

And I notice our churches look more like exclusive clubs for the upright, uptight and self righteous.

Spiritual spas to serve the saved.

We brag we have something for everyone – the early service is traditional, the middle service contemporary and the evening service is more for young people.

Christian catering made to order.

We notice stained carpets and outdated acoustics.

Sarah is sitting way too close to David and why is that woman praying with a man she's not married to?

Dear church what are we doing?

For those of us who don't play bunko or have kids in Christian school or youth group, we feel left out.

We often don't speak your language.

Some of us struggle in silence because we're afraid to admit there are problems and sin.

We think to live Christian we must fit in.

We don't fit in.

We have desperate marriages.

We have kids in trouble.

We are financially fractured.

We are spiritually shipwrecked.

Make room Christians.

Make room for the lost, the broken.

Make room for the misfits and those you don't understand.

Make room for the man who is gay and struggles to find God.

Make room for the girl with pink hair, tattoos and weird clothes.

Make room.

Because there's room.

The kingdom has room.

The kingdom has room for you and me.

For hypocrites and sinners.

For the lost and broken.

Jesus died for us all.

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy. Proverbs 31:8

Let our words and actions demonstrate what we believe.

That God is good and He is enough.

He is worthy of hope, trust, commitment, loyalty.

Worthy of lives laid down.

Worthy of crosses picked up.

Worthy of God forsaken places.

Jesus is hope because He is the only hope.

He is truth and the way and the light.

He is the way out of broken desperation and enemy lies.

Love everlasting.

In the Lord of Light, there is no darkness or despair.

He restores sight and lights my path.

I was lost but now I'm found.

There's nothing He can't mend, restore, heal, redeem.

Jesus is Savior, Redeemer, Ransomer.

He makes demons flee and crooked paths straight.

He quenches eternal thirst and lights the darkest places.

The King has come.

Hunger no more.

Let my life reflect His radical love.

Thy kingdom come, thy will be done....in our churches and inside of me.

Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. Matthew 11:28-29

Liz Petruzzi is a beach, dog and coffee lover who believes God's love is for everyone – but doesn't have all the answers. "Throughout the Bible, we see confused people trusting God. They endured hardships, death, loss. Their suffering and circumstances were part of a bigger story they didn't always understand."

Liz writes about life and faith on her blog, lizpetruzzi.com and loves to connect with people who wrestle with both.

