Generational leadership is the intentional integration of the past, present and future for mission of the eternal.

Its leading through intergenerational teams.

Its allowing others to lead from their strengths rather than compensate for your weaknesses.

It is helping others do their best rather then leaving them alone to "earn their stripes"

The Leadership Problem

1. The problem of AUTHORITY is both modern & timeless.

"In many ways this questioning of authority is a good thing. The Bible stresses that all derived authority must answer to the living God for its use, misuse and abuse. In our time totalitarian pretenders and spurious authorities have wielded devastating power to the psychic wounding of many people. " – Carl F.H. Henry

2. The loss of God as the GUARANTOR of leaders creates a dark vacuum.

"The modern loss of the omnipotent God creates a vacuum of which powerful nationalistic ideologies soon take advantage, as the twentieth century learned full well from fascism and communism. A rebellious generation that defects from the authority of God unwittingly prepares a welcome for totalitarian programs that professedly promote the public welfare." – Carl F.H. Henry

3. INFLUENTIAL leaders are seen as "good" leaders even if they are not biblical leaders.

"But Jesus called [the disciples] to him and said, "You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. It shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant,and whoever would be first among you must be your slave,even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many." " (Matthew 20:25–28, ESV)

4. INNOVATION is valued above biblical leadership.

The Church needs less man-centered innovation and more Holy Spirit inspiration.

What we need is Generational Leadership instead of Power-based leadership.

Generational Leadership is the Key

Generational leadership is the intentional integration of the past, present and future for mission of the eternal.

A Generational leader recognizes that in the church family, every follower of Jesus is a member, every member is a minister and every minister is a leader.

There are Leaders of a Different Kind

There are Leaders for a Different Time

There are a Diversity of Leaders for a Diversity of Groups

6 Marks of True Generational Leadership

3 Marks from 2 Cor 10:7-12

"Look at what is before your eyes. If anyone is confident that he is Christ's, let him remind himself that just as he is Christ's, so also are we. For even if I boast a little too much of our authority, which the Lord gave for building you up and not for destroying you, I will not be ashamed. I do not want to appear to be frightening you with my letters. For they say, "His letters are weighty and strong, but his bodily presence is weak, and his speech of no account." Let such a person understand that what we say by letter when absent, we do when present. Not that we dare to classify or compare ourselves with some of those who are commending themselves. But when they measure themselves by one another and compare themselves with one another, they are without understanding." – (2 Corinthians 10:7–12, ESV)

. First, Generational Leadershipis not exclusive (v.7)

Generational Leadershipis not exclusive (v.7) Second, Generational Leadership builds up (v.8)

I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.

— Martin Luther King, Jr

Third, Generational Leadership is NOT validated through"personal" accomplishment (v.10)

3 Marks from 2 Cor 10:13-18

"But we will not boast beyond limits, but will boast only with regard to the area of influence God assigned to us, to reach even to you. For we are not overextending ourselves, as though we did not reach you. For we were the first to come all the way to you with the gospel of Christ. We do not boast beyond limit in the labors of others. But our hope is that as your faith increases, our area of influence among you may be greatly enlarged, so that we may preach the gospel in lands beyond you, without boasting of work already done in another's area of influence. "Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord." For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends. " (2 Corinthians 10:13–18, ESV)

Fourth , Generational Leadership is validated through "people" accomplishment (v.13)

, Generational Leadership is validated through "people" accomplishment (v.13) Fifth , Generational Leadership rejoices in the success of others (v.15)

, Generational Leadership rejoices in the success of others (v.15) Sixth, Generational Leadership rests in the authority that comes from God alone (v.18)

Remember, Generational leadership is the intentional integration of the past, present and future for mission of the eternal. And this can only be accomplished when everyone understands that in the church family, every follower of Jesus is a member, every member is a minister and every minister is a leader.

Dr. Miller is currently Dean of Online Learning & Instructional Technology and Professor of Applied Theology & Leadership at Southern California Seminary in El Cajon, CA. In addition to his work at SCS, he is planting Reunion Church. Dr. Miller has a diverse educational background and 20+ years of pastoral experience. He has authored multiple books on church leadership, history, biblical theology, and most recently a book on shared leadership through eldership teams titled, Elders Lead a Healthy Family.

Originally posted at http://www.morethancake.org/

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).