(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) A woman holds a sign during a rally calling for the passage of a clean Dream Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017.

You have heard all the political posturing about illegals and how we need to grant amnesty to just about everyone crossing the border. You know about the death of Kate Steinle at the hands of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate and our justice system ruling in his favor, thanks to a jury of progressive minded individuals who are likely cultishly loyal to the Democratic Party and its agenda for America. San Francisco is not only a progressive mecca but a sanctuary city for illegal/undocumented immigrants.

I really believe that the Democratic Party really needs a new group of useful idiots that will keep them in power, in spite of the pull they have with our media, government in general, our K-12 education system as well as our colleges and universities.

Most people are starting to see through the scam and while the Democrats and their progressive lapdogs may have laid claim to our major cites and states on both the left and right coasts, they still can't convince people in rural and middle America that they are the party of the little guy. In fact, the most recent shutdown by our government were actually done by Democrats and not Republicans but the later does get blamed for it. With that said, I should let you know that since last year I am not longer registered with the Republican Party.

The good news for Democrats is that they have found a group of people that will keep them in power if not create a permanent lock on power for at least a century. Thanks to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 which was signed by Reagan in hopes that the Democrats would keep their end of the bargain on helping control immigration, but would do otherwise and break Reagan's bargain knowing what will come will favor the Democratic Party. Amnesty and a path to citizenship for many immigrants in the state of California was granted. Thanks to those immigrants, California has become the dark blue state that it is now and has voted in favor for the Democratic Presidential candidate since 1992. The Democrats also hold a virtual monopoly in the California state legislature that has threatened the liberty and freedoms of most Californians, especially people of faith and parents who oppose the LGBTQ agenda. California is also now the poorest state in the union with the highest poverty rate, but the Democrats siren song of 'I Will Take Care of You' plays on to the useful idiots of that state. Many of them came from counties in which socialism was the norm. They never understood what liberty and freedom are, and the benefits of free market capitalism.

The waves and waves of illegals coming across our borders now could magnify what Reagan and the Democrats did back in 1986. The only reason why the Democrats don't want to close our borders and secure them and build a wall is for one reason only. These immigrants are easy votes for the Democratic Party.

We are a nation of immigrants but prior to 1965 (thank you Ted Kennedy) we controlled our immigration so that enough of them could be simulated into our unique culture and way of life. The Democrats are always looking to have power over someone, now they have more/less embraced the ideology of Karl Marx and his successors as the Democrats look to other nations that have embraced Marxism at some degree or another. The so-called Dreamers could mean the final death nail to what made America unique. If the Republicans are more concerned about their greasy palm hands being full of money from K Street hustlers, then they are no different than the Pharisees who sold Jesus out. In the case of money, it would be Judas who was the big culprit, but his conscience pricked him in the end. Will the Republicans feel the same pain once they sell out America to their rival party who has been able to bully them (coupled with the progressive media) into submission?

