Expand | Collapse (Photo: Michael Farris Facebook page) Michael Farris is president of Alliance Defending Freedom.

Envoys came from Babylon bearing a gift for King Hezekiah—in turn, the king showed the envoys all the treasures of his palace.

Isaiah the prophet proclaimed to the king that as a consequence of his unwise portrayal of his riches that Babylon would carry everything off and some of the king's own descendants would serve as eunuchs in Babylon.

To this dire prophecy, Hezekiah responds: "The word of the Lord which you have spoken is good!" For he said, "At least there will be peace and truth in my days."

Astonishing.

The way we are governing is like we are all a bunch of Hezekiahs. We don't care what will happen in later generations as long as we have good things in our days.

The national debt is the chief evidence of this tendency. We are leaving future generations an unsustainable debt that will be a heavy burden without benefit. We will have consumed everything paid with the borrowed money. Our progeny get only the tab to pay.

Similarly, when we reject the necessity of following the right constitutional procedures for making law, we are leaving future generations the legacy that tyranny is acceptable as long as we like the results.

We all go to a lot of trouble to raise our kids well. Why would we leave them a legacy of debt and tyranny?

Originally posted on Michael Farris' Facebook page.

Michael Farris is president of Alliance Defending Freedom.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).