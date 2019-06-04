If you’re mad that Trump received prayer, you need prayer

WASHINGTON — If you’re among the 99, don’t wish for the 1 lost to remain so– Jesus certainly didn’t. And yet when you disputed a pastor’s decision to minister to the lost, you wish just that.

Last Sunday President Trump made an unexpected visit to McLean Bible Church in Northern VA and requested prayer, which was granted on their main stage by Lead Pastor David Platt.

Platt later issued a statement in response to many in his church who were angry with his decision to pray for the president.

Prior to praying for President Trump, Platt read 1 Tim 2:1-6 from the stage:

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, 2 for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. 3 This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, 4 who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth. 5 For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, 6 who gave himself as a ransom for all, which is the testimony given at the proper time.”

Platt then placed his hand on the president’s shoulder and led his congregation unashamedly before the throne as an interceder and witness to the president.

It is a dark shame that many in Platt’s church were angry that he chose to pray for the president. This anger is nothing short of pharisaic and displays a fierce illiteracy of the gospel narrative. To be fair, the opposition was a minority of Platt’s congregation and does not reflect the greater McLean Bible Church body.

I’m a Trump-supporter, but I would be just as joyful if Obama, Hillary, or AOC were prayed for on stage. If you think President Trump is a terrible person and you’re mad that a pastor chose to pray for him, then you need to swiftly reexamine the gospel message — and your own heart.

Trump’s sin should not deflect our desire and responsibility to pray for Him — indeed the more sin we observe the greater a desire we should have to pray for him!

Perhaps some think Platt should have prayed for Trump but just not in public. But why? Why pass up this opportunity to use his platform as a witness to the world that we, the Church, are seeking God Almighty to influence our national leaders?

Was Trump’s decision to ask for prayer a political move? Perhaps an attempt to sustain evangelical support as the 2020 campaigns begin?

Perhaps, perhaps not. But let’s say it was. Let’s say President Trump was 100% disingenuous about actually wanting prayer. We can still rejoice. Why? Because MCB Pastor David Platt was 100% genuine in his prayer and God is 100% able to hear Platt’s prayer and change Trump’s heart.

NOBODY is outside the scope of the redemptive power of Jesus.

NOBODY is too sinful for God’s grace.

NOBODY is beyond the hope that we should desperately have for them to be regenerated.