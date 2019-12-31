In the beginning, God …

‘In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.’—Genesis 1:1

As we approach a new year, it’s common for all of us to think of new beginnings. Genesis Chapter 1 says, “In the beginning, God…” There’s no better to place to start than in the beginning, because only God was there, and only God is the beginning.

This verse that opens the pages of the entire Bible continues, “In the beginning, God created…” There’s nothing in this world, people or things, that God did not create—Heaven and Earth, sun and moon, human life itself, and above all, salvation and new life with Christ. They’re all created by Him and for Him.

As we enter a new year, let’s look around and be reminded that all we see, touch and feel was created by God alone—in the beginning. And if all creation sings His praise, shouldn’t we praise Him too, and thank Him that He is the God of new beginnings?

The Apostle John opened his book in a similar fashion to Genesis, when he wrote: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Both God and the Word were in the beginning, because “the Word was with God because the Word was God!”

Like John, let’s start this year understanding that Jesus Christ is the WORD—all God, all man. He is the Creator, the Redeemer, the Judge, the King of Kings. He’s the beginning and the end. He made us. He loves us. He died for us that we might live. But He is also just, and one day soon, He’ll return and judge the world. This may be the most important question you ask yourself in 2020: Will you meet Him as Savior or Judge?

These opening verses of Genesis and John also remind us of the awesome nature of Jesus Christ. Likewise, in Revelation 22:15, the Bible reveals that Jesus is not only Alpha but Omega. He’s not just the First, He’s the Last! The words “Alpha” and “Omega” stress the sovereignty of God, while “First” and “Last” emphasize that Jesus is the cause and goal of all history. What God started, He will finish.

If Christ is your Savior, be confident and live holy. What God promised with redemption and eternal life with Him, He’ll finish. The Author of time who wrote the book will close the last chapter. But the best news of the world is that victory can be ours.

However, victory sometimes seems far away, and with the nation in trouble, we need God’s help this year. Sadly, most people look everywhere except to God—until it’s too late. Until God’s people start and finish on their knees in prayer, there will be no power. There will be no help. Power in prayer must be marked with a commitment to the obedience of God’s Word, a genuine attitude of humility and repentance, and a singular dependence on God alone.

When we depend on organizations, we get what organizations can do. When we depend on other people, we get what people can do. When we depend on government, we get what government can do. But only when we depend on God alone and come to Him in prayer on His terms will we get the help that only God can give.

What better time than the new beginning of 2020 to start the year with God? If you don’t know Him personally, accept Jesus as your Savior now by praying these words: “Lord, I recognize my sin and need of a Savior. Thank you for dying on the cross for me and the paying the penalty for my sin. I take my hands off control of my life and yield myself to You. Come into my life and save my soul for Your sake. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.” If you’ve prayed this prayer today, let the American Pastors Network know by visiting AmericanPastorsNetwork.net so we can pray for you.

If you’ve trusted Christ by faith alone, are you living in obedience, 24 hours a day? Are you serving Him with your whole heart? Is He your highest priority? Are you living your life purposely and intentionally for Him? Is Christ first in your thinking, choices, actions and worship?

January marks a new month and a New Year for us all. Let’s start this year out right—with God as the beginning. Do you truly know Him? You can. Let 2020 be the year you and I praise the Name of Jesus Christ as Creator and Redeemer.