Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Gary Cameron) A pro-abortion activist yells at pro-life supporters (not pictured) in front of the Supreme Court during the National March for Life rally in Washington January 22, 2016. The rally marks the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Some people virtually celebrate abortion.

•Cecil Richards, president of Planned Parenthood for a dozen years, is leaving her position as a virtual celebrity. Her "legacy" includes 3.5 million abortions by Planned Parenthood during her tenure.

•Some of the signs seen at January's pro-abortion-rights march, such as "Abortion on Demand & Without Apology," prompted lifenews.com to note, "New Women's March T-shirts Celebrate Killing Babies in Abortion" (1/17/18).

Today we have surpassed the 60 million mark in number of abortions since the Supreme Court's companion decisions, Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, which on January 22, 1973, gave us abortion on demand.

What does God say about all this? Through the Hebrew prophets, God declared, "Woe to those who shed innocent blood." Not only did He tell us to do no murder (which would include the unborn), but He tells us by way of the prophet Isaiah that we should not call evil good and good evil.

Yet today, rather than lament abortion, some celebrate it. A couple of weeks ago on national television Michele Wolf, the crude comedian, made people laugh at the White House Correspondents Dinner by joking about abortion. I suppose we could note that at least she recognized the unborn as a "baby."

I find it fascinating to reflect on what some of our forebears said about the evils of slavery. Even some of those who owned slaves, like Thomas Jefferson, recognized it as a great sin. Jefferson said, "I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever."

George Mason, one of our founding fathers---again, a slaveholder from Virginia---knew that it was wrong. He said, "Every master of slaves is born a petty tyrant. They bring the judgment of heaven on a country."

But someone might say, "Isn't there a constitutional reason for abortion? The Supreme Court said so, and there it is." However, they also said, in the Dred Scot case of 1857 that the slave has no constitutional rights. We fought a Civil War over it. Many see that great tragedy as God's judgment---the judgment of heaven brought on by about two and a half centuries of slavery in America. (Lincoln implied that in his Second Inaugural Address.)

Meanwhile, is there a constitutional basis for Roe?

I once asked that question of former Yale Law professor, Robert Bork, who was nominated to the Supreme Court until he was so lied about by the left that he got "borked" and was unable to serve there. This happened, despite the fact that the Oxford Companion to the Supreme Court, says "Bork's legal competence and personal integrity were indisputable."

Here is what Robert Bork told me about the infamous 1973 abortion decision: "If you read Roe against Wade, it's a very interesting opinion. It's about 51 pages or something of that sort. There's not an ounce of legal reasoning in it. He goes through what the ancient Egyptians thought about abortion, he goes through the English Common Law of abortion, he goes through what the American Hospital Association thinks about abortion, what the American Medical Association thinks about it, and then, suddenly, after all this history, which is utterly irrelevant to the issue before him, he suddenly says, 'Well, there is a right of privacy and it's broad enough to cover the right to abortion.' Bang, it's a terrible opinion."

Some legal minds (even those who liked its pro-abortion rights outcome) called Roe "Harry's abortion," referring to Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who wrote the majority opinion.

Does God sleep? Does the blood of tens of millions of aborted babies not cry out to Him?

During the Civil War, the great American author, William Wadsworth Longfellow wrote a Christmas carol, entitled, "I heard the bells on Christmas day." In this poem, he struggles with how the bells peal out "peace on earth, good will to men," but the reality he sees is anything but.

He continues: "And in despair I bowed my head: / 'There is no peace on earth, ' I said / 'For hate is strong, and mocks the song / Of peace on earth, good will to men.'"

How to resolve this seeming conflict? He comes to this great conclusion: "Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: / 'God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; / The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, / With peace on earth, good will to men.'"

Just because evil may prevail for a time, God will only allow it for a while. There will come a time of reckoning. How can America pretend that God Almighty is pleased with the blood of 60 million unborn babies on our hands? Lord, have mercy.

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is an on-air host/senior producer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. He has written/co-written 28 books, e.g., The Unstoppable Jesus Christ, Doubting Thomas (w/ Mark Beliles, on Jefferson), and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (w/ D. James Kennedy) & the bestseller, George Washington's Sacred Fire (w/ Peter Lillback) djkm.org @newcombejerry



