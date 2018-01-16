The press really hates this museum. For the Colson Center, I'm John Stonestreet with The Point.

Since the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. opened, news outlets have been having a cow of biblical proportions. The Washington Post ran a piece faulting the museum for not devoting more space to skeptics:

"Bible narratives are presumed true," the reporter wrote, "and there is little or no discussion of their manifold contradictions."

Even more bizarrely, he slams the museum for daring to teach the "that there is one sweeping human story..." In other words, a Christian worldview.

Hobby Lobby's Steve Green has assembled over 40,000 biblical artifacts, telling the story of the book that shaped the West to the nation's capital. But you'd think he'd gored the media's prized ox. Last week The New York Times called the Museum of the Bible "a safe space for Christian nationalists."

What's on display in D.C. is not "Christian nationalism." It's a world-class museum devoted to the most important book in history. What's on display in the press is their own agenda and a profound hatred of this book.

First published at BreakPoint.

