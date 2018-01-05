(Photo: Seth Snider Photography) Everyone has a war room - let's hope yours has God in it.

If I have one goal for this year, it is to deepen my prayer life. Specifically, I desire to do spiritual warfare on my knees.

I'm tired of being too surface level, unspecific, and fleshly minded with my prayers.

I want to pray kingdom prayers with Spirit infused strength.

For myself.

My husband.

My kids.

The community here on the blog. My IRL communities. My country.

I want to take some G.R.O.U.N.D.

The weapons at our disposal are strong enough to demolish strongholds and I, for one, am tired of not taking up arms more consistently and intentionally.

One of the things I did during my monthly spiritual retreat last month was select scriptures to pray regularly.

10 Powerful Scriptures for your War Room Wall



Ephesians 6:12

"I acknowledge my struggle is not against flesh and blood. This battle isn't about the physical issue I'm facing. It is against rulers, against powers, against the world forces of darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. This is where I will do battle Lord, and I will do it in prayer."

Colossians 2:15

"According to Your word, Lord, my enemy has been disarmed and embarrassed. He has been overruled (Eph 1:20-22), mastered (Phil 2:9-11), rendered powerless (Heb 2:14) and his works have been destroyed (I John 3:8). I speak these truths into this stronghold in my life/family/loved one, Lord. I speak TRUTH where lies have prevailed."

Ephesians 1:21

"Christ is far above any ruler or authority or power or leader or anything else, not only in this world but also in the world to come." He is the Supreme One, not this stronghold, not the lies this stronghold has been erected on, not the enemy who has waged war against me. Christ is far above."

Philippians 2:9-11

"At the name of Jesus, every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. I confess the Lordship of Christ. I renounce all other gods and ungodly deeds. I bow to the headship and authority of Jesus Christ alone."

Psalm 30:1

"I will exalt you, Lord, for you rescued me. You refused to let my enemies triumph over me." You are not willing to give me up to my spiritual enemies, Lord. You aren't willing to let me go. You will fight for me and complete the victory in me."

Psalm 138:7

"Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me. You will stretch forth Your hand against the wrath of my enemies, and Your right hand will save me." I trust in Your great love to uphold me, Lord. My battle is not over. I walk through treacherous ground yet I will trust You to save and deliver me. You will fight for me."

Matthew 6:13

"Lead me not into temptation, Lord. Deliver me from evil for Yours is the kingdom and authority and glory and I desire to live for Your kingdom, not the enemy's.

II Thessalonians 3:3

"You are faithful, Lord, to strengthen and protect me from the evil one. I trust in Your faithfulness."

Jude 24-25

"Lord, You are able to keep me from stumbling. You will present me blameless in Your presence. It is upon this hope I cast myself and acknowledge Your authority, power, and majesty. To You be all the glory and honor. It is for these things- for Your glory and honor- that I ask Your mighty hand to bring about victory in my life."

